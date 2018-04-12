Spirit To Launch 13 New Routes From Seattle, Detroit, Orlando, Tampa

MIAMI — Spirit has announced a further expansion of its network by launching 13 new routes. This includes nonstop services to and from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), Orlando International Airport (MCO), Tampa International Airport (TPA), among others.

According to Department of Transportation’s (DOT) recent report, Spirit has expanded its operations in the past several years but also it’s among the top carriers for on-time performance. Currently, the Ultra Low-Cost Carrier operates 500 daily flights to 61 destinations in the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean.

As of March 2018, its fleet consists entirely of 118 Airbus A320 family aircraft, including 31 A319-100, 52 A320-200, five A320neo, and 30 A321-200. Also, it’s expecting additional 10 A320-200 and 43 A320neo.

It’s Go Season which means we’re launching a dozen new and seasonal routes! And to celebrate, we’re giving away a pair of round-trip ticket vouchers to 6 lucky winners! Enter for your chance to win: https://t.co/FsZveBz1Fu pic.twitter.com/Zd5jgICUut — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) April 12, 2018

The airline’s most recent expansion features four new seasonal destinations from SEA, including Fort Lauderdale, Chicago, Dallas, and Minneapolis; two year-round services from TPA and MCO to the Bay area, consisting on Las Vegas (Both), and Los Angeles (Just TPA); and two flights between DTW and Portland and San Diego.

Spirit Airlines Network Expansion

Routes: Starts: Frequency: Seattle-Tacoma (SEA) to/from Fort Lauderdale (FLL) April 12 Daily, seasonal Chicago O’Hare (ORD) April 12 Daily, seasonal Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) April 12 Daily, seasonal Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) April 12 Daily, seasonal Tampa (TPA) to/from Las Vegas (LAS) April 12 Daily, year-round Los Angeles (LAX) April 12 Daily, year-round Orlando (MCO) to/from Las Vegas (LAS) April 12 Daily, year-round Minneapolis (MSP) to/from Myrtle Beach (MYR) April 12 Daily, seasonal New Orleans (MSY) Atlantic City (ACY) April 13 4x weekly, year-round Detroit (DTW) Portland (PDX) April 23 Daily, seasonal San Diego (SAN) April 23 Daily, seasonal

“Our Guests will benefit from lower fares and more nonstop flights to more places they want to visit starting this Spring,” stated Mark Kopczak, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning. Likewise, the low-cost carrier encouraged travelers to enter to win free flights beginning today, April 12, 2018, at SpiritGoSeason.com.

Moreover, the carrier commenced operations from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Cap-Haïtien International Airport (CAP), becoming the second service to Haiti after the Port-au-Prince (PAP) route.

Following last year’s hurricanes, recovery continues to resume flights to St. Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) on May 5, 2018. Then, Spirit will connect its second destination in the U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Croix’s Henry E. Rohlsen Airport (STX), with South Florida beginning on May 24, 2018.

Spirit’s commitment to expansion in the Caribbean also includes expanded seasonal daily service from Fort Lauderdale to Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) in Kingston, Jamaica.

Caribbean Network Expansion

Routes: Start Date Frequency Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to/from Cap-Haïtien, Haiti (CAP) April 12, 2018 3x weekly, year-round Kingston, Jamaica (KIN) April 12, 2018 Daily, seasonal St. Maarten (SXM) May 5, 2018 Saturdays, year-round St. Croix (STX) May 24, 2018 3x weekly, year-round

Kopczak expressed joy regarding the courage and dedication of the people of the Caribbean and excitement on resuming operations in order to bring more travelers. “Spirit is proud to support the Caribbean with its recovery, having provided relief flights for more than 3,000 people and transported more than 120,000 pounds of relief supplies to date,” he shared.