MIAMI – Spirit Airlines (NK), according to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA), will suspend service out of Niagara Falls International Airport (IAG) on October 6.

Included in the recent NFTA Aviation Board meeting were figures showing that NK flights out of IAG had decreased by 33% since September 2019. NK had provided low-cost flights connecting travelers from New York and Canada to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Myrtle Beach (MYR) out of the airport.

With the departure of NK only Allegiant Air (G4), another low cost carrier (LCC), stands as the main operator at the airport with flights to Florida and Georgia.

Spirit Airlines Airbus A320-232 reg. N617NK at IAH Photo: © Brent Foster – @5starflight

Low Cost During a Pandemic

NK has had to make many adjustments while remaining active during the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline has repatriated over 3,000 passengers around Latin America and the Caribbean in April added new routes from Las Vegas (LAS) and Oakland (OAK), and launched an innovative automated biometric check-in system.

One of the most prominent LCCs in the United States, NK which claims the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleet in the United States serves the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.