Airways Magazine

Spirit Airlines to Add New Service to St. Croix

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Spirit Airlines to Add New Service to St. Croix

Spirit Airlines to Add New Service to St. Croix
February 20
10:24 2018
Print This Article

MIAMI — St. Croix (STX) will receive next May a new nonstop service operated by Spirit Airlines from its base at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

Currently, the Ultra Low-Cost Carrier operates more than 450 daily flights to 61 destinations in the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean with an all-Airbus 115-aircraft fleet.

The Governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Kenneth E. Mapp said the territory is making a “tremendous progress” to recover from summer hurricanes.

The three-times-a-week service is the 65th destination on the airline’s route network and is expected to operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

“With this new service to St. Croix and our continuing resumption of service to the other islands impacted by last year’s hurricanes, we are excited to expand on our 12 years of service to the region and continue to deliver ultra-low fares for tourists and locals alike,” said Mark Kopczak, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning.

READ MORE: Spirit Airlines’ Puerto Rican Rescue & Relief Flight with Airways Aid to Operate Friday

Last week, the ultra-low-cost carrier launched Columbus route and announced new service to Richmond, VA; Guayaquil, Ecuador; and Cap Haitien, Haiti. Also, the airline will expand the seasonal service to Kingston, Jamaica for summer and resume its weekly route to St. Maarten on May 5, 2018.

“This additional service helps to meet the growing demand for air service into St. Croix, the largest of the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said Beverly Nicholson Doty, Commissioner of Tourism U.S. Virgin Islands.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Spirit Airlines’ Cancellations Lead to Chaos at Fort Lauderdale Airport

The St. Thomas and to San Juan and Aguadilla service in Puerto Rico will operate normally with the pre-storm schedule, daily service from March 10.

Since Hurricane Maria, Aguadilla Airport (BQN) in Puerto Rico had limited power, scarce services, and no air-conditioning. Spirit Airlines and Airways assisted people trying to leave BQN. The Airways Aid in association with Operation: Puerto Rico Care Lift raised over $120,000 and 50,000 pounds in supplies and donations that were distributed by special relief and scheduled flights.

124
Tags
SpiritSt. Croix

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.