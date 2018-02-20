Spirit Airlines to Add New Service to St. Croix

MIAMI — St. Croix (STX) will receive next May a new nonstop service operated by Spirit Airlines from its base at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

Currently, the Ultra Low-Cost Carrier operates more than 450 daily flights to 61 destinations in the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean with an all-Airbus 115-aircraft fleet.

The Governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Kenneth E. Mapp said the territory is making a “tremendous progress” to recover from summer hurricanes.

The three-times-a-week service is the 65th destination on the airline’s route network and is expected to operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Introducing our NEWEST route between @FLLFlyer to @USVIports! Service begins May 24, so get to bookin’ for a price that’s sure to entice! pic.twitter.com/Sj019IJX8b — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) February 20, 2018

“With this new service to St. Croix and our continuing resumption of service to the other islands impacted by last year’s hurricanes, we are excited to expand on our 12 years of service to the region and continue to deliver ultra-low fares for tourists and locals alike,” said Mark Kopczak, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning.

Last week, the ultra-low-cost carrier launched Columbus route and announced new service to Richmond, VA; Guayaquil, Ecuador; and Cap Haitien, Haiti. Also, the airline will expand the seasonal service to Kingston, Jamaica for summer and resume its weekly route to St. Maarten on May 5, 2018.

“This additional service helps to meet the growing demand for air service into St. Croix, the largest of the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said Beverly Nicholson Doty, Commissioner of Tourism U.S. Virgin Islands.

The St. Thomas and to San Juan and Aguadilla service in Puerto Rico will operate normally with the pre-storm schedule, daily service from March 10.

Since Hurricane Maria, Aguadilla Airport (BQN) in Puerto Rico had limited power, scarce services, and no air-conditioning. Spirit Airlines and Airways assisted people trying to leave BQN. The Airways Aid in association with Operation: Puerto Rico Care Lift raised over $120,000 and 50,000 pounds in supplies and donations that were distributed by special relief and scheduled flights.