Spirit Airlines Starts Flying to St. Croix from Fort Lauderdale

MIAMI — Spirit Airlines announced the expansion of its flight network to the Virgin Islands with an all-new service from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to St. Croix’s Henry E. Rohlsen Airport (STX).

“We are excited to offer even more flights to more of the U.S. Virgin Islands, with Spirit’s new service to St. Croix,” said Mark Kopczak, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning.

Good morning! We’re at @FLLFlyer celebrating our inaugural flight to St. Croix! Catch all the action on our Instagram story today! #MoreGo #SpiritSTX 🌴✈️💛 pic.twitter.com/CzG8LfYbPp — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) May 24, 2018

The nonstop service is scheduled to operate thrice-weekly, starting today, and it offers a second option for Spirit Guests to travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands, which complements the existing flight to St. Thomas.

Spirit Airlines currently operates over 500 daily services to 65 destinations across the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Kopczak added later that Spirit has been offering ultra-low fares to the territory for over 12 years, “and this new service to St. Croix will allow more of our Guests to save money on airfare to spend making memories in paradise,” he said.

“We look forward to deepening our partnership with Spirit as the airline expands its service in the U.S. Virgin Islands with flights to St. Croix,” shared Beverly Nicholson-Doty, Commissioner of Tourism for the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Spirit “remains committed to its support and growth in the region,” as it established through a statement.

St. Croix, yes you can! We’ve officially started service to this Caribbean oasis with fares perfect for summer fun. What are you waiting for? The crystal-clear waters are calling your name! Book now: https://t.co/3s4v80PCru pic.twitter.com/3QTfb7BPJF — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) May 24, 2018

Since Hurricane Maria, Aguadilla Airport (BQN) in Puerto Rico had limited power, scarce services, and no air-conditioning. Spirit Airlines and Airways assisted people trying to leave BQN.

The Airways Aid in association with Operation: Puerto Rico Care Lift raised over $120,000 and 50,000 pounds in supplies and donations that were distributed by special relief and scheduled flights.

St. Croix is the airline’s 13th destination in the Caribbean, and it follows previous service launches such as Cap-Haïtien, its second destination in Haiti, as well as the restart of operations at the island of St. Maarten.

The carrier claims it manages one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the country, with 119 aircraft, featuring 31 Airbus A319-100, 53 Airbus A320-200, five Airbus A320neo, and 30 Airbus A321-200.