LONDON – Spirit Airlines (NK) restarted nonstop service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Lima’s Jorge Chávez International Airport (LIM) on November 7, bridging the gap between the two countries after eight months of border closures due to COVID-19.

The airline offers connections to more than 15 major US cities for Guests flying through Fort Lauderdale. More than 2.1 million Guests have traveled on NK planes between Lima and Fort Lauderdale since the airline inaugurated service on the route in 2007.

Spirit Airlines Airbus A321-231 at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport. Photo: Tomás Del Coro.

Traveling to Peru

Guests traveling to Peru will be required to wear both a face shield and face covering and must present a negative PCR diagnostic test performed no more than 72 hours prior to the time of travel.

They must also sign a sworn statement agreeing to comply with the mandatory 14-day quarantine and attest they are free of COVID-19 symptoms upon entry to the country.

Spirit Airlines Airbus A320-232 reg. N617NK at IAH Photo: © Brent Foster – @5starflight

Statement from the Airport

Camilo Martelo, Director of International Airports for Spirit Airlines, said,”Our Team Members in Lima are on a mission to welcome visitors as well as reconnect friends and families, and we’ve been waiting eight months to make it happen.”

“Company’s return to Lima offers Guests so much more than convenient flights and great fares. It’s a chance for them to regain some normalcy, and we’re proud to play a part in that.”

Featured image: Spirit Airlines Airbus A319-133 at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport. Photo: Tomás Del Coro.

