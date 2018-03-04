Spirit Airlines Pilots Ratify 5-Year Agreement

MIAMI – Spirit Airlines’ pilots announced the ratification of a new five-year working agreement Wednesday.

The pilots, represented by Air Line Pilots Association, Int’l (ALPA), agreed an average 43% increase in pay rates on date of signing, double-digit direct contributions to pilots’ retirement plans, and $75 million in ratification compensation.

Afterwards, from the 98% of pilots who voted, 70% were in favor of the agreement.

Last summer, Spirit lost $45 million after 850 flights were canceled over “an illegal work slowdown.” However, a federal judge ordered pilots to get back to work.

“This agreement increases our annual compensation, delivers job protections, and maintains important quality-of-life protections,” said Capt. Stuart Morrison, chairman of the Spirit unit of ALPA.

According to Morrison, it improves “the ability of Spirit Airlines” to attract and retain the highest quality of pilots available.

“We are very pleased to reach this important agreement with our pilots,” said Robert Fornaro, Spirit’s CEO. “Our new contract will give our pilots a deserved increase in pay and benefits, and will allow the airline to operate more efficiently and reliably so we can even better serve our guests. I want to thank our mediators from the National Mediation Board and our negotiators from ALPA and Spirit.”

The ratification of this agreement represents three years of contract negotiations, including nearly two years at the bargaining table with the assistance of the NMB.

The low-cost carrier operates 450 daily flights to 61 destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean.