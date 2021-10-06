MIAMI – Spirit Airlines (NK) launched service at Miami International Airport (MIA) today, with the first flight arriving from Atlantic City, New Jersey (ACY) and the first flight departing for Port-au-Prince, Haiti (PAP).

Spirit’s operation at MIA begins with nine nonstop destinations, which will grow to 31 by the time the November and January expansions are completed. The airline would fly to 20 domestic markets and 11 overseas destinations.

Spirit’s full schedule has earned the airline the title of MIA’s second-largest carrier. Spirit’s decision to add service at MIA comes as it works to address the demand for high-value travel to and from South Florida.

The airport will be staffed by more than 200 new NK workers, and 16 new fuel-efficient Airbus A320neo yellow planes will be delivered this year to support the expansion. The carrier aims to add another 24 planes to its Fit Fleet, which is one of the youngest in the industry, next year.

Spirit Airlines N932NK Airbus A320Neo. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Comments from Spirit Airlines CEO

Ted Christie, President and CEO of Spirit Airlines, said, “Launching nonstop flights to 31 destinations right out of the gate in Miami is a huge milestone for us, and we want to share all that excitement with our Guests.”

The Free Spirit Flyaway, a nationwide program in which NK will give away 31 pairs of roundtrip tickets in honor of each of its nonstop flights from MIA, was announced during today’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

On the giveaway, Christie added, “We want our Free Spirit Loyalty winners to be able to choose their own destinations because flexibility is what we’re providing in Miami—multiple daily flights that go all over the U.S. and stretch into South America. Combined with our flights from West Palm Beach and our position as the largest carrier in Fort Lauderdale, we’re giving our Guests more options in South Florida than ever.”