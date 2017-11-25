Spirit Airlines Improves Passenger Experience

MIAMI — In order to offer customers a more attractive but faster and easier experience, Spirit Airlines created a redesigned, mobile-responsive website where they will find more than operational improvements and amazing deals when booking with Spirit.

Along with the renovated website, there will be an expansion for Spirit’s mobile app, which will feature booking and reservation management capabilities by 2018, and for Spirit’s kiosks, to offer several options to speed its passenger’s check-in experience.

Greg Christopher, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President, Operations Control Center, commented: “Spirit’s operation has never been stronger. Our commitment to improving our guests’ experience is dependent on our operational performance, and we have dedicated ourselves to continuing to match and exceed the industry standards for on-time performance. We are excited that our efforts are improving the lives of our guests every single day.”

On the other side, Bob Fornaro, Spirit Airlines’ CEO “We listen to our guests every day to find out how we can deliver a better travel experience with Spirit. Our operational improvement and new technology demonstrate our commitment to deliver reliable, friendly service, all while offering the lowest fares possible.”

These are more service improvements from Spirit Airlines:

The launch of mobile check-in app: Spirit app officially launches this month and allows guests to check in via their mobile device.

Facebook Instagram Broadening Guest Services: The launch ofandaccounts, for increased service and communication.

Attention to friendly service: Every Spirit Flight Attendant participated in Spirit Signature Service training, a new program developed around a common purpose and fresh set of service standards created in partnership with the Disney Institute; additional training will roll out at our airport stations next year.

Moreover, according to the Department of Transportation, the low-cost carrier monthly statistics submission highlight an 87.1 percent on-time arrival rate in October, which was expected to land near the top of monthly industry rankings.