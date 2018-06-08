Spirit Airlines Extends Schedule Through February 2019; Adds Seven Nonstop Routes

MIAMI — Spirit Airlines has announced today the extension of its booking schedule through February 13, 2019.

The low-cost carrier also added seven new routes, including Atlanta (ATL), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Orlando (MCO), Baltimore-Washington, D.C. (BWI), Fort Myers (RSW), Tampa (TPA), and West Palm Beach (PBI) as an answer to the holiday travel demand and passengers that book in advance.

You can now plan your next adventure even earlier! Book now through 2/13/19 and get even More Go this holiday season. ✈️ https://t.co/7zhTsEWZbR pic.twitter.com/FkRZp8341G — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) June 7, 2018

“We know many of our Guests love to plan ahead and save,” said Mark Kopczak, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning.

“By extending our booking schedule, Guests have the opportunity to lock in low fares for the holiday travel season. With the addition of several new routes, they’ll have even more destinations to choose for their winter getaways,” continued Kopczak.

Spirit’s booking schedule extension will enhance travel from customers living in Kansas City, Newark, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Atlanta in order to have more options when planning their next trip abroad.

Newark (EWR) — Atlanta (ATL)

Beginning September 6, Spirit will provide daily year-round nonstop service between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).

Kansas City (MCI) — Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

From November 9, the low-cost carrier will launch nonstop seasonal flights to South Florida with service to and from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) four times weekly.

Myrtle Beach (MYR) — Orlando (MCO)

Starting November 10, Spirit will add nonstop year-round service between Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) and Orlando International Airport (MCO), which complements the current service between both destinations.

Also on November 10, the airline will offer a year-round service between MYR and Baltimore–Washington International Airport (BWI), which was previously a seasonal route. Both services will operate twice-weekly.

Philadelphia (PHL) — Fort Myers (RSW) & Tampa (TPA)

Beginning December 13, the carrier will offer thrice-weekly seasonal service to Fort Myers’ Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW). And on the next day, December 14, four flights per week will launch to Tampa International Airport (TPA).

Detroit (DTW) — West Palm Beach (PBI)

From December 21, a new seasonal service will commence four times per week between Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) and Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) in West Palm Beach, Florida.

READ MORE: Spirit Announces Two New International Destinations from South Florida

Spirit’s New Route Recap: Starts: Frequency: Newark (EWR) to/from Atlanta (ATL) September 6 Daily, year-round Kansas City (MCI) to/from Fort Lauderdale (FLL) November 9 4x weekly, seasonal Myrtle Beach (MYR) to/from Orlando (MCO) November 10 2x weekly, year-round Baltimore – Washington, DC (BWI) November 10 2x weekly, year-round Philadelphia (PHL) to/from Fort Myers (RSW) December 13 3x weekly, seasonal Tampa (TPA) December 14 4x weekly, seasonal Detroit (DTW) to/from West Palm Beach (PBI) December 21 4x weekly, seasonal

As Spirit expands its flight network, it demonstrates the commitment to provide on-time performance and improve the passenger experience. Among the new features, high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity will be available on Summer 2019.

Additionally, the carrier claims it manages one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the country, with 119 aircraft, featuring 31 Airbus A319-100, 53 Airbus A320-200, five Airbus A320neo, and 30 Airbus A321-200.