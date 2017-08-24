Spirit Airlines Expands In New Orleans

MIAMI — Spirit Airlines has announced six new routes including four routes from New Orleans. The new flights from New Orleans will launch on November 9th, 2017.

“As Spirit adds more new aircraft to its growing Fit Fleet, we are committed to offering new service to the places our customers want to fly, like New Orleans, Las Vegas, and West Palm Beach,” said Mark Kopczak, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning. “Making air travel easier and more affordable to great destinations is what Spirit is all about.”

From New Orleans, Spirit already serves Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Orlando. The new routes will push them to 15 destinations from the Big Easy.

The routes are the latest in a series of route announcements made by Spirit as the company continues to take delivery of new aircraft at a high rate.

Last week, the first Airbus A320 built in the United States conducted its first aircraft. The aircraft, N650NK, is bound for Spirit Airlines. The aircraft has since conducted a second test flight and will be delivered on August 25th.

At the same time, Spirit continues to take delivery of new A321 aircraft. In Hamburg, Germany and Toulouse, France, there are currently three Spirit A321s preparing for delivery. Spirit now operates a fleet of 105 aircraft.

In recent months, Spirit Airlines stock ($SAVE) has taken a beating. After an impressive rally that began in September of 2016, the stock has tumbled. Spirit is currently trading at $34.72 at the time of publishing. This is much lower than the stock’s 52-week high of $60.40.