Spirit Airlines Kicks Off Summer Flights With Its 100th Aircraft

MIAMI – Spirit Airlines launched yesterday new daily nonstop service in eight destinations: Baltimore/Washington, Cleveland, Detroit, New Orleans, Oakland, Orlando, San Diego and Seattle. Also, the carrier began yesterday service at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT), the 61st city in its network.

The new routes include:

Baltimore/Washington (BWI) to/from Oakland (OAK) May 25, 2017 (seasonal) San Diego (SAN) May 25, 2017 Seattle/Tacoma (SEA) May 25, 2017 Detroit (DTW) to/from Oakland (OAK) May 25, 2017 (seasonal) Seattle/Tacoma (SEA) May 25, 2017 (seasonal) New Orleans (MSY) to/from Baltimore/Washington (BWI) May 25, 2017 Cleveland (CLE) May 25, 2017 Orlando (MCO) May 25, 2017

Spirit Airlines is also celebrating its new Airbus A321 as their 100th plane of the fleet, this week. The aircraft, dubbed NK 675, is 44.5 meters long with a max take-off weight of 89 tons.



The carrier gave away $100 future flight credits, new plane air fresheners, and in-flight concerts, as a surprise to more than 600 customers heading from Fort Lauderdale to Orlando, Orlando to Atlantic City, and Atlantic City to Fort Lauderdale during the first flight.

As part of the celebration, the in-flight music continued as customers boarded and deplaned at all three different airports, showcasing an artist from Spirit’s new “Give & Go” program. Spirit will also be celebrating its 100th plane with sales and deals all week long.

“As Spirit adds more new aircraft to its growing Fit Fleet, we are committed to offering new service to the places our customers want to fly,” said Mark Kopczak, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning. “We see the need for ultra-low fares and new nonstop flights in these markets, making summer travel easier and more affordable for anyone looking to explore new places or reconnect with friends and family.”