Spirit Announces Flights Hartford/Pittsburgh to Tampa/Fort Myers

MIAMI – Spirit Airlines will launch new nonstop seasonal flights from Hartford and Pittsburgh to Tampa and Fort Myers.

“For them [Spirit Airlines] to enter our market in such a big way and already expand their presence to two additional markets – Tampa and Ft. Myers – is remarkable,” Pittsburgh International Airport CEO, Christina Cassotis, said.

This is not the first time Spirit Airlines launches seasonal service from Hartford and Pittsburgh to Tampa and Fort Myers. Back on June 16th, the route was launched for customers on each city searching summer vacations.

The daily services will be re-inaugurated on November 9, 2017. Spirit is also launching a seasonal daily service from Chicago to Palm Beach.

“Spirit’s new service to Florida from Hartford, Pittsburgh, and Chicago, coupled with our resuming seasonal service to warm weather destinations, delivers on our promise to be the leader in vacation savings for leisure travelers,” said Mark Kopczak, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning.

From Pittsburgh, Spirit operates up to seven daily flights, including service to Dallas-Fort Worth, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando, Myrtle Beach, Fort Myers and Tampa.

Also, Spirit operates several daily flights from Hartford, including service to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Myrtle Beach, Fort Myers and Tampa. Both airports joined Spirit’s network earlier this year.

“We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Spirit Airlines at Bradley International Airport, as the Fort Myers and Tampa service bring us to five nonstop routes added by the airline over the past seven months,” said Connecticut Airport Authority Executive Director Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E.

Beginning November 9, Tampa will serve 16 cities with 18 daily flights, as well as Fort Myers with 15 daily flights to 11 cities.