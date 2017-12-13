Spirit Airlines Announces Succession Plan, Ted Christie Named President

MIAMI — Today, Spirit Airlines announced that Ted Christie, former Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will become President and will join the company’s Board of Directors, succeeding Bob Fornaro.

Christie, who joined Spirit Airlines in 2012, will be accountable for the finance, revenue, operations, IT and human resources functions of Spirit’s business during his management role from January 1, 2018.

“I am appreciative of all the support from Bob and the Board, and am delighted to continue working with the Spirit team,” shared Christie.

The ULCC has been improving its performance and adding new routes to an already dense network of destinations. Christie’s upgrade comes in at a time when Spirit will need to fine-tune its operational reliability if the growth that’s been demonstrated over the last quarter wants to remain intact.

“With our improved operations, balanced growth and stable costs, I’m confident we will strengthen our position as the leading ultra-low-cost carrier in the Americas.”

Bob Fornaro, Spirit Airlines President, and CEO said, “I’ve known Ted for over 10 years, as a competitor, board member and as a colleague in management. I am confident that the company and our team will respond very favorably to his leadership. I’m really proud of what the whole Spirit team has accomplished.”

“We’ve steadily improved our operational reliability and have introduced significant new technology and processes that allow us to run better and improve our guest experience,” said Fornaro.

“In 2018, I expect us to continue investing in the operation to further improve reliability and push down costs. We also will focus on concluding a mutually beneficial agreement with our pilots,” he added.

Mac Gardner, Spirit Airlines Chairman of the Board, also added that, “Spirit is fortunate to have a talented executive like Ted on hand as its next leader, which allows for a smooth and orderly transition.”

“Over the past two years as CEO, Bob has led a real transformation at Spirit, driving dramatic improvements in operational reliability and in the customer experience while strengthening our executive team. He has also provided nimble, experienced leadership through a volatile competitive environment,” he said.