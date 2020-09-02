MIAMI – Expanding its Los Angeles-area offering, Spirit Airlines (NK) announced daily nonstop flights from John Wayne Airport (SNA) to Las Vegas and Oakland. The scheduled services begin on November 17.

The carrier will operate three more frequencies, two to Oakland International Airport (OAK) and one to Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS). Despite the latter being a minimum offer, NK said that LAS comes with convenient connections to other 15 major US cities.

As a result, the partnership between NK and SAN will bring additional low-cost travel options for passengers. Both NK Vice President of Network Planning John Kirby and SAN Director Barry Rondinella agreed on this benefit of the deal.

Spirit Airlines Airbus A321-231 at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport. Photo: Tomás Del Coro.

Spirit Airlines Expansion and Safety Procedures

Spirit has been increasing its California services for 20 years, its first flight being to Los Angeles (LAX). Today, it operates frequencies to Burbank (BUR), Sacramento (SMF), Oakland (OAK) and San Diego (SAN).

With the addition of three daily routes to SNA, NK will offer at least 43 daily flights to the Sunshine State. These include over 25 frequencies to LAX, five to SAN, and to OAK, three to SMF, and two to BUR.

The airline is also committed to safe travel. Thus, it requests passengers to wear face coverings at all times. Additionally, it implemented enhanced cleaning procedures and two EPA-registered fogging treatments.