Spirit Adds New Orleans, Cancun and Columbus to its Growing Network

MIAMI — This week, Spirit Airlines announced three new routes to develop its operations between this Winter and next Spring Break.

The first one is an expansion of the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) services with new nonstop flights to Newark, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Tampa, and Boston, starting from today.

Followed by the second service, departing from John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) to Orlando (MCO), Las Vegas (LAS), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Tampa (TPA), and Fort Myers (RSW), starting on February 15, 2018.

Lastly, new daily, nonstop routes from Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) to Cancun International Airport (CUN).

Moreover, on March 22, 2018, seasonal services to New Orleans and Myrtle Beach will begin.

New Orleans (MSY) to/from Start Date Frequency Boston (BOS) November 9, 2017 Daily Newark/New York (EWR) November 9, 2017 Daily Tampa (TPA) November 9, 2017 Daily Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) November 10, 2017 4x weekly Columbus, OH (CMH) March 22, 2018 3x weekly, seasonal (3/22/18 to 11/7/18)

“We are excited to bring even more ultra-low fares to New Orleans this winter,” said Mark Kopczak, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning. “Adding to our expanded service earlier this year, we are excited to celebrate our growth in New Orleans and we remain committed to saving our Guests more money on air travel, so they can spend their hard-earned cash at the country’s best vacation destinations.”

Read More: Spirit Airlines Kicks Off Summer Flights With Its 100th Aircraft

Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation for MSY, shared his perspective on behalf Spirit. “Spirit’s continued growth in the New Orleans market has contributed extensively to our community by providing affordable travel to 16 destinations. Air travel has become a more accessible means of transportation with the influx of ultra-low-cost carriers like Spirit. We are very excited for the launch of these new routes and look forward to Spirit’s continued success in New Orleans.”

The Arch City will offer seven new routes:

Columbus (CMH) to/from Start Date Frequency Orlando (MCO) February 15, 2018 Daily, year-round Fort Lauderdale (FLL) February 15, 2018 Daily, year-round Las Vegas (LAS) February 15, 2018 Daily, year-round Tampa (TPA) February 15, 2018 Daily, seasonal (ends 4/11/18, resumes 11/8/18 Fort Myers (RSW) February 15, 2018 Daily, seasonal (ends 4/11/18, resumes 11/8/18 New Orleans (MSY) March 22, 2018 3x weekly, seasonal (3/22/18 to 11/7/18) Myrtle Beach (MYR) March 22, 2018 4x weekly, seasonal (3/23/18 to 11/7/18)

Elaine Roberts, President & CEO of the Columbus Regional Airport Authority, which operates John Glenn International, stated about the economic benefits that these new flights represent. “By entering John Glenn International with service to seven cities, ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines has made a bold commitment to our region’s growing economy. These new flights will provide travelers with additional options for creating lifetime memories of travel adventures with family and friends.”

Regarding the Mayan Riviera City flights, Kopczak, admitted that it is “an exciting milestone for [Spirit’s] network.”

According to Kopczak, Cancun is one of Spirit’s most-requested destinations, “so it’s only fitting it has become our first international destination from Chicago and Baltimore/Washington,” he said.

Currently, Spirit offers a daily service to Cancun from Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), Houston, FLL, and Detroit (DTW). And with both BWI and ORD operationsm, Spirit will be providing six daily flights to Cancun.

Moreover, Ricky Smith, Chief Executive Officer for BWI Marshall Airport, shared: “We welcome the announcement that Spirit Airlines will bring new international flight options and more ultra-low fares for our travelers. This service boosts the travel value for our passengers while adding to the growth and success here at BWI Marshall Airport.”