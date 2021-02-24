MIAMI – Spirit Airlines (NK) is to inaugurate service from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) to four different cities. Daily, nonstop service between SDF and Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Orlando (MCO), Las Vegas (LAS), and Los Angeles (LAX) will launch on May 27.

Spirit Airlines Airbus A320-271N Alberto Cuchini/airways @ac_avphoto

From Churchill Downs to Hollywood, Nonstop

The route between Louisville and Los Angeles will be notable as the only nonstop service between the two cities. It will “remove intermediate stops along the way,” and make “quick trips between the two cities easier than ever,” according to the airline.

“It’s time to bring the best value in the sky to Louisville,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines. “…we’ll get to introduce travelers to the Derby City’s mix of outdoor beauty, art, and history, not to mention the bourbon.”

Louisville Airport Executives are also excited about these new routes.

“Today is a great day for the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport,” said Dan Mann, Executive Director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority. “Spirit is a great addition for the Louisville community and travelers across the region…We welcome Spirit to SDF and look forward to a vibrant future.”

Spirit Airlines cites an increased demand for air travel as the reason for this route expansion. Earlier this month, the low-cost carrier announced its accelerated delivery schedule for new Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Featured image: Spirit Airlines N919NK Airbus A320-271neo. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.