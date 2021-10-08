MIAMI – Spirit Airlines (NK) keeps growing – this time with the lease of 20 new Airbus A320neo family aircraft from long-time partner AerCap Holdings.

The U.S. ultra-low-cost carrier is receiving the aircraft starting in 2022 through 2024 from the Dublin, Ireland, based lessor. NK currently has a fleet of 168 aircraft – A319s, A320s, and A321s in both classic and new-engine models. That’s according to the Planespotters.net aircraft database.

“This is a significant transaction for AerCap with one of the most successful low-cost carriers in aviation,” Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap, says in a news release.

Kelly added, “We are delighted to add 20 aircraft to our already substantial business with Spirit. The Airbus A320neo Family will help Spirit grow their fleet in an economical way while advancing its commitment to maintain a highly competitive, fuel-efficient fleet of aircraft equipped with engines that have lower carbon emissions than previous-generation engines.”

Spirit Airlines A320neo engine. Photo: Chris Sloan

Feeding Growth Plans

For NK, the additional lift will feed aggressive growth plans. NK this week launched new service from Miami (MIA), complementing its sizeable market share at nearby Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

“We are excited to further our longstanding, strategic partnership with AerCap. These 20 new aircraft help us achieve our previously announced capacity plans for 2022 and 2023 and our targeted growth in 2024,” said Simon Gore, vice president, and treasurer of NK.

AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions.