MIAMI – Under the current air bubble arrangement between the UK and India, SpiceJet (SG) will launch services to/from Delhi, Mumbai, and London from December 4, 2020.

The budget carrier, therefore, will be the first Indian airline to connect Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL), Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) and London Heathrow Airport (LHR). For the route, SG will use the Airbus A330-900neo aircraft to offer 353 economy and 18 business class seats.

The schedule encompasses three weekly services to London. On Fridays and Sundays, the carrier will depart from DEL, taking off from BOM on Mondays. From LHR, SG will depart to Delhi on Mondays and Fridays and to Mumbai on Sundays.

Alongside the service launches, SG is offering an all-inclusive introductory return promotional fare.

During the year, SpceJet has set different purposes and routes using the A330neo aircraft. Photo: Airbus.

UK-India’s Air Bubble

The routes to London are not new for Indian carriers during the pandemic. In Agust, Vistara (UK) began flying between DEL and LHR. Additionally, Air India (AI) resumed flights to Kolkata and London after 11 years.

As these flights are more repatriation services than anything else, the Indian Minister of Civil Aviation already does not expect a quick resumption of international air travel prior to 2021.

So far, the ongoing pandemic is still hindering a full-on return of commercial flying. However, the aforementioned carriers and British and Indian passengers are being substantially benefited from these UK-India flight resumptions. Currently, several canceled routes are back on the airlines’ network schedule after more than a decade.