MIAMI – SpiceJet (SG) is set to operate passenger out of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RKT) in the east of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Starting on November 16, the SG flights will start on a twice-weekly basis with service to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in New Delhi.

To be operated by a Boeing 737-800 with a 189 passenger capacity, the flight will complement the existing SG cargo service between RKT and Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (BOM) operated by a Boeing 737-84P(BCF).

SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 at Srinagar (SXR) Photo: © Max Taubman – @maximumaviation

A Significant Step Forward

Sanjay Khannah, CEO of RKT, described the flight amidst the COVID-19 pandemic as essential as the “Indian expatriate community in the UAE numbers almost 3.5 million people and constitutes 27 percent of the population, making connectivity between our two countries an imperative.”

Passengers will be provided road transportation from the more populous Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah with RKT mainly serving Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Khorfakhan, Dibba, and Umm Al Quwain.

First described how SG “has played a pivotal role in opening up the UAE to Indian travelers and reconnecting families”, Ajay Singh, CMD SG.

He further described how the airline is “looking forward to continuing to play a vital role in Ras Al Khaimah’s ongoing growth and development, especially its tourist sector, which is anticipated to experience a surge in visitors now that travel restrictions are slowly being eased”.

The upcoming service marks an enhanced presence in terms of both passenger and cargo flights for SG while potentially heralding an area of post-pandemic growth for RKT.

By Nisarg Vyas – http://www.airliners.net/photo/SpiceJet/Boeing-737-9GJ-ER/1578486/L/, GFDL 1.2

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.