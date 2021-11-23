MIAMI – Indian a low-cost carrier SpiceJet (SG) has resumed operations of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft type after a two-year hiatus.

India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has permitted SG to resume commercial operations with its MAX aircraft.

SpiceJet owners, their families, and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will fly in 737 MAX aircraft to reassert passenger confidence in the aircraft’s safety.

The airline has 13 Boeing 737-8 in service and 192 on order as of 2020. SG operates 630 daily flights to 64 destinations, including 54 Indian and 15 international destinations from its hubs at Delhi and Hyderabad.

Spicejet Boeing 737-8 MAX in Primer livery. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

Comments from Officials

“We faced huge losses due to its non-operation. Three years ago, we inducted this aircraft, flew it for 6 months and no incidents occurred. Passengers were also happy with the aircraft,” said SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh.

“On the first flight from Delhi to Gwalior, we will be flying with several of our people and my family members are flying tomorrow with honourable Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia who will also be flying in 737 Max flight,” Ajay Singh told South-Asian news agency ANI.

The CMD added, “[The Boeing] 737 MAX is the safest aircraft in the world, the software rectification was made more than two and half years ago and it has been scrutinized for two years by the regulators around the world. The aircraft has been flying for the last one year in the United States, Europe, Australia, and South America and different parts of the world.”

“It has already flown close to 600,000 hours and more than 250,000 commercial flights and this aircraft has absolutely no problem after all the scrutiny.”