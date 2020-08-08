MIAMI – SpiceJet (SG) has for the first time operated a long-haul wide-body charter flight to Canada on a wet-leased aircraft.

Today, the airline repatriated 352 Canadian nationals and permanent residency holders from New Delhi to Toronto.

The flight departed from New Delhi at 8.10 am IST and should reach Toronto at 6:40 pm (local time). SG chartered a wide-body Airbus A330-900 aircraft from Hi Fly for this flight and for its previous repatriation service from Amsterdam.

SpiceJet Boeing 737-86N SDS-1. Photo: ©Sean d’Silva

Comments from SpiceJet

Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “Our first-ever long-haul charter flight to Canada is yet another example of our commitment to helping as many people as we can to get back home to their families in these troubled times.”

The chairman also said, “Being the first Indian budget airline to operate a non-stop long-haul flight to North America is a proud moment for the SpiceJet family.”

Spicejet 737-800 special livery “Prega News” at Bangalore Airport. Photo: SpiceJet

Previous Repatriation Flight

On August 1, SpiceJet operated its maiden long-haul charter flight with the aircraft bringing back home 269 Indians from Amsterdam to Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The flight arrived in Bengaluru at 8.58 am IST and the same aircraft then proceeded to Hyderabad with the remaining passengers.

So far, SG has repatriated close to 85,000 people and transported over 28,000 tons of medical and essential supplies during the pandemic.

Airbus A330-900 MSN1813 first flight. Photo: Airbus

About the Airbus A330-900

SpiceJet is now the first low-cost carrier in India to operate an Airbus A330-900 twin isle wide-body aircraft. The type will service medium and long-haul flights.

The Airbus A330-900 currently seats 371 passengers. The cabin configuration consists of 18 Business and 353 Economy. The aircraft’s maximum range is 17.500 km.