SpiceJet: India's Largest Cargo Operator

June 25
10:08 2020
MIAMI – SpiceJet (SG), India’s second-largest airline, has been at the forefront to ensure the country’s supply chain remains intact and that crucial medical and other supplies are transported timely and efficiently.

The airline is India’s biggest air cargo operator and the only domestic airline that has a dedicated fleet of freighters, operating India’s first cargo-on-seat flight carrying vital supplies in the passenger cabin.

With its team of pilots, engineers, and cargo service providers, SG has been working round the clock all through this pandemic lockdown.

SpiceJet ROJ 737 MAX8 Artwork K66053

SpiceJet medical cargo

SpiceJet has put its cargo fleet to optimum use to ensure that supplies of essential items, cold chain medical supplies, medicines, medical equipment, and relief material are done in the shortest possible time.

For example, the airline has worked non-stop to ensure that medial and vital supplies are carried to and from India and helping India’s farmers by ensuring their supply chain remains intact.

SpiceJet has also helped with continuous supply chains for face masks, sanitizers, essential surgical supplies, Coronavirus Rapid Test Kits, IR Thermometers required to detect COVID-19.

In addition, SG has also carried a single hazmat suit from Delhi to Coimbatore on a special flight to ensure local manufacturing can begin.

As another medically-oriented relief measure, the airline launched a dedicated air ambulance service on April 25, 2020.

Photo: Premnath Kudva

 Other types of cargo

SpiceJet has transported thousands of tons of fresh farm and shrimp produce using its dedicated fleet of freighters.

SpiceJet carried Asian Games Gold Medalist, Mr. Dingko Singh, from Imphal to Delhi for his cancer treatment

The airline has been helping diamond and gem manufacturers/ industry. On May 14, 2020, SpiceJet carried 434 kilograms of diamond from Surat to Mumbai

Finally, apart from its cargo operations, SG has operated special flights for quarantine passengers and repatriation flights for foreign nationals.

Photo: Sean d’Silva

35 destinations, 2,234 flights and 15,700 tonnes of cargo

SpiceJet’s international cargo network has spread to over 35 international destinations during the lockdown period including Huangzhou, Tashkent,  Baghdad, Guangzhou, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Russia, Colombo, Dubai

In all, SG has put its resources to maximum use and operated close to 2,234 flights and to date transported more than 15,700 tonnes of cargo since nation-wide lockdown began.

Comments
0
0