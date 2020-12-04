MIAMI – SpiceJet (SG) has inaugurated a much anticipated Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RKT) service with a resounding welcome.

Flight SG 160, operated by a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, received a water salute upon arriving at RKT from New Delhi Indira Ghandi International Airport (DEL).

Passengers deplaning were even given a red carpet walkway and a gift from RKT Airport Duty-Free before a cake-cutting ceremony commenced heralding an important partnership between the airport and SG, which plans on expanding it as a Uunited Arab Emirates (UAE) hub.

With bus service from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah to RKT, SG plans on further connecting passengers to 28 destinations in India via DEL.

SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 upon arrival at RKT . Photo: SpiceJet

A Wave of Expansion

Dr. Aman Puri, the Consul General of India in Dubai described the service as “promoting a two-way trade and investment in further cementing the bonds between our communities.”

The RKT service “as our 12th international destination today marks one of the most important days in our 15-year history and represents a major stepping up of our commercial operations” said Ajay Singh of SG.

Sanjay Khanna, the CEO of RKT, heralded the route as a harbinger for an increasing role that RKT has “in [Ras Al Khaimah’s] socio-economic development, as well as the wider growth and development of the UAE”.

Engr. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Department of Civil Aviation and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, further described how “thrilled and excited” RKT is about the arrival of SG.

With a twice weekly service to DEL and the prospect of enhanced services in the coming months, SG is well poised to truly expand connection to India from the UAE from the fourth-largest emirate, Ras Al Khaimah.

Featured image: SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 upon arrival at RKT . Photo: SpiceJet

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.