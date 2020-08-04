SpiceJet Gears Up for UK Operations

MIAMI – SpiceJet (SG) has now secured slots at London Heathrow Airport (LHR) to operate flights to the United Kingdom (UK).

This comes as a follow up to earlier intimation of SpiceJet designated as the Indian scheduled carrier to the UK.

These flights, conducted under the “air-bubble” arrangement between India and UK, are effective September 1.

Another Opportunity

This is not the first new market that SG is expanding to. It was recently selected as the designated “Indian Scheduled carrier” to operate between India and the United States (US).

Besides this, SpiceJet has recently been facilitating flights from Amsterdam to India via a leased HiFly A330-900. This aircraft will service multiple medium and long-haul routes when required.

A Better Place Post-COVID-19?

In an article by Moneycontrol, Ajay Singh, the Chairman & Managing Director of the airline stated that such designation by the respective governments would enable international expansion on a “much better and calibrated matter”.

For the likes of SpiceJet, it is going to have to be a waiting game with the Indian government as it awaits the next hurdle. Lockdown.

Since March 22, the country has suspended all international flights into the country, in order to reduce the spread of the virus.

The exception to the rule is Air India’s Vande Bharat Mission.

What The Future Holds

SpiceJet plans to extend this service beyond the air bubble arrangement. It has expressed interest to continue the same route into normal operations.

BSE, the legal and company secretary to SG said that agreements have been made between the Indian and the U.S Government to assign such a designation.

If SG were to launch services, it would become the first budget company to fly to the U.S from India.

The airline is also in advance discussion to secure slots for winter schedule operations and wants to continue normal operations throughout winter too.

While airlines around the world suffer from the crisis at hand, SpiceJet has made continuous attempts to expand their operations. We wish them happy landings and blue skies!