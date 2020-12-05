MIAMI – A SpiceJet (SG) Boeing 737-800 aircraft operating flight SG960 has undershot the runway while landing at Guwahati (GAU) in northeast India on Friday.

The aircraft was arriving from Bengaluru (BLR), about a two and a half hour flight south from GAU, and no passengers were harmed. While some runway lights were damaged, the aircraft with the registration VT-SLL has already returned to service.

SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 at Srinagar SXR Photo: © Max Taubman – @maximumaviation

Pilots off the Roster

Indian aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has since grounded the two Pilots operating the flight.

An official told the Press Trust of India (PTI) that the “(Pilots) have been off-rostered. It is under investigation”. Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident and the aircraft was not seriously damaged.

Featured image: A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800. Photo: Wiki Commons

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.