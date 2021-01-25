MIAMI – SpiceJet (SG) is adding five new destinations to India from Ras Al Khaimah Airport (RKT), located in the UAE. Travelers can now fly the airline from RKT to Mumbai (BOM), Cochin (COK), Amritsar (ATQ), Lucknow (LKO), Delhi (DEL), and Jaipur (JAI). The airline is also offering more frequencies on its Delhi-Ras Al Khaimah route.



Ras Al Khaimah Airport, the fourth-largest emirate of the UAE, is known for its close proximity to Dubai. It is one of the key business hubs in the Emirates owing to world-class infrastructure and accessibility to seaports and international airports.

SpiceJet’s ramping up of commercial operations from Ras Al Khaimah comes just two months after the airline established its inaugural service to Delhi from RAK. The airline is India’s most popular airline by the number of passengers carried and began passenger operations from the UAE in November of last year.

Airline Comments

Spokespeople for SpiceJet and RKT say that this news reflects the demand for commercial passenger services between India and the UAE. This demand is bucking the trend of the aviation sector’s downturn and is building on the new era of connectivity between India and Ras Al Khaimah.

“This shows just how in-demand our services are and that we are successfully able to counter the overall decrease in aviation activity,” said Ajay Singh, CMD SpiceJet. “We put this down to the incredible value and choice that we offer our passengers. SpiceJet has flown with the highest occupancy of over 90% in India for a record five years now, which is a testament to our continued popularity.”

“The addition of our new flights to Ras Al Khaimah will meet existing requirements for flights to and from the UAE and India as well as help fuel new demand.”

Airport Comments

“SpiceJet has been a vital partner for us since we signed a memorandum of understanding with them in 2019,” said Sanjay Khanna, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport. “They are playing a major role in our expansion plans which are to deliver more services to a greater number of destinations across the Indian sub-continent as well as to the rest of the world.

“This new tranche of services from SpiceJet will further enhance our role as a vital transport hub for the UAE. We are an important factor in Ras Al Khaimah’s drive to attract 2.9 million visitors per year by 2025 and in its economic diversification strategy, of which tourism is a central element. We are working hard to attract more airlines to our facility and expect our operations to grow significantly this year for the anticipated post-Covid-19 economic bounce and Expo 2020 in October.”

