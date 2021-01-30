MIAMI – Low-cost carrier SpiceJet (SG) has announced 20 new domestic flights, of which 16 will connect Jaipur to various cities of India. Other cities include Dehradun, Amritsar, Udaipur and Delhi, among others. The airline will also connect Jaipur with Goa via Surat.

The remaining four flights would be the Kolkata-Pakyong route. This will be done under the government’s regional connectivity scheme, UDAN. SG will also add its second frequency between Delhi and Dehradun. According to the company’s press release, the new flights are scheduled to start operations in February 2021.

While the flights on Jaipur-Dehradun route will operate four times a week, flights between Jaipur-Amritsar are expected to operate thrice a week. The flights connecting Jaipur with Udaipur, Goa and Delhi, will operate daily along with the flights between Delhi and Dehradun. However, flights on the Kolkata-Pakyong route will operate five times a week.

The new services will be operated by the airline’s Bombardier Dah 8 Q400 aircraft.

SpiceJet VT-SUX Bombardier Dash 8-Q402. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Comments from SpiceJet CCO

Shipa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet said, “There can’t be a better time to launch multiple flights to connect this picturesque and historical city with other major cities, owing to the perfect weather conditions for travel and tourism.”

He added that as COVID-19 cases are slowly diminishing, travel destinations like Jaipur make a perfect weekend get-away for everyone. He mentioned that they will keep adding new flights to various other Tier-2 cities offering great potential.

Featured image: SpiceJet VT-SQA Bombardier Dash 8-Q402. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

