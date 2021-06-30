MIAMI – This week, Spain and Portugal put additional restrictions on British travelers, who must now present proof of vaccination upon arrival or face a 14-day quarantine.

The new rules took effect on Monday and will last until at least July 11, according to Portugal. Additionally, because Portugal is on the amber list in the UK, all tourists will be required to self-isolate for up to ten days once they return home.

On its part,, Spain announced that all UK visitors to the Balearic Islands, including Mallorca and Ibiza, will soon be required to present either a negative PCR Covid-19 test or proof of two vaccine jabs.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told Cadena SER radio that Spain was going to apply the same conditions to British visitors who visit the Balearic Islands in the same fashion as it did to other European citizens, adding that “they will need a full dose of vaccine or a negative PCR.” Mr. Sanchez also stated that the new restrictions would take effect in the next 72 hours, but he did not specify when.

TAP Air Portugal CS-TUH Airbus A330-900. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

UK Delta Variant Concerns from EU at Play

European officials are becoming concerned about the development of the Delta strain of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom, which has been harming the young and unvaccinated.

Europe’s vaccination program is lagging behind the United Kingdom, and numerous governments are concerned that the Delta variant’s extremely contagious nature would start a new wave of infections.

According to proactiveinvestors.co.uk, German chancellor Angela Merkel asked for all British visitors to the EU to be barred regardless of whether they were vaccinated, while French prime minister Emmanuel Macron wanted a two-week quarantine period imposed.