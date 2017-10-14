Southwest Unveils “Coco” Themed Boeing 737-700 Aircraft and Contest

MIAMI — Last Monday, Southwest Airlines, the world’s largest low-cost carrier, unveiled a new Boeing 737-700 specially painted on a Disney/Pixar’s all-new, big-screen journey “Coco” livery.

The Boeing 737-700 will begin service throughout Southwest’s almost 100 destinations within the United States, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean, by the end of 2017.

The logo and artwork of the aircraft are inspired by the highly anticipated film. Thereby, Southwest connects its passengers to a novel, exciting and uplifting story, which is expected in U.S. theaters on November 22, 2017.

On Monday, Southwest Airlines Vice President Controller and California Executive, Leah Koontz, said at the event in Oakland that Southwest “specializes in bringing unique and meaningful moments to our Customers.”

Director Lee Unkrich shared his excitement on teaming up with Southwest. “Coco is about a boy with big dreams and a strong connection to his family. These themes really lend themselves to teaming up with a company like Southwest. And after working for nearly six years to bring this story to life, we were all so excited to see “Coco” on the side of an airplane,” he said.

Southwest Airlines encourages its passengers and Disney fans to spot the “Coco” aircraft and share their photos using #CocoAndSouthwest.

CONTEST: An Adventure of A Lifetime

Southwest is offering families the opportunity to, by enrolling the Southwest Family Flyaway sweepstakes between October 1-25, 2017, to:

Win a roundtrip journey for four to Los Angeles.

Four tickets to the Disney∙Pixar “Coco” U.S. premiere and party on November 8, 2017.

A two-night stay at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood.

Last but not least, a $1,000 VISA® gift card for travel expenses.

To enter and review the Terms and Conditions, visit Southwest’s Family Flyaway.

In addition, with the release of the Disney/Pixar “Coco” OnDemand Channel, beginning November 1st the carrier will share trailers and movie clips from the adventures of “Coco” with passengers onboard flights, in order to promote “Coco” in 3D this Thanksgiving.

And later this fall, the movie soundtrack will take over the “Coco” aircraft with a Live at 35® inflight concert performance by Anthony Gonzalez, the voice of Miguel.