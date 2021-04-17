MIAMI – Southwest Airlines (WN) is starting to fly between Eugene (EUG), Ore, and Las Vegas (LAS) or Oakland (OAK) on August 29, bringing the Pacific Northwest nearer to these destinations. These new services add to WN’s existing ones out of Portland (PDX) doubling up the cities served in Oregon.

Initial schedule for EUG services is planned with a daily flight to LAS and a twice daily flight to OAK bringing EUG attractions, going from arts, college athletics, to beautiful local and regional outdoors at reach for travelers.

Southwest Airlines N554WN Boeing 737-700 | Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways

Comments from Southwest and Eugene Officials

“We welcome new Customers to Southwest as we continue an expansion across the nation to bring additional service and open new cities. The addition of Eugene to our map positions easy access to Southwest all around Track Town USA, and is a request from leisure and business travelers who value our flexibility and Hospitality” commented Southwest Airlines Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, Andrew Watterson by an SW press release.

The services to and from EUG will start after a one-year-long negotiation with SW in order to convince the Airline to start flying and take advantage of the market opportunities was the statement made by Acting Airport Director Cathryn Stephens. A.A.E. She also added, “With more nonstop flight options there’s no longer a reason to drive north. Stay local and fly local!” as published by Onward Eugene.

Southwest Airlines N8523W Boeing 737-800 – Photo : Michael Rodeback/Airways

Eugene offered incentives and reductions

To attract the carrier EUG Airport offered SW an incentive package comprising start-up costs reductions, a waiver for landing fees on certain routes as well as marketing support. In addition, Travel Lane County, the Eugene Area Chamber of Commerce, Onward Eugene, University of Oregon, Technology Association of Oregon, and the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce provided incentives with a marketing campaign package “Fly Local, Fly SWA”.

Both SW and the EUG region count on better travel conditions, linked to the vaccine efforts being made, bringing in more visitors and contributing to the re-launch of the local economy and accrued business for hotels, restaurants, and entertainment or recreation.

In 2020, SW added new services to Hilo (ITO), Cozumel (CZM), Miami (MIA), Palm Springs,(PSP), Steamboat Springs (SBS), and Montrose (MTJ). In 21, SW began serving Chicago-O’Hare (ORD), Sarasota/Bradenton (SRQ), Savannah/Hilton Head (SAV), Colorado Springs (COS), Houston (IAH), and Santa Barbara (SBA).

The airline will also begin service to Fresno (FAT) on April 25, Destin/Fort Walton Beach (VPS) on May 6, Myrtle Beach (MYR), on May 23, Bozeman (BZN) on May 27, and Jackson (JAN) on June 6. SW has also announced its intention to serve Bellingham (BLI) later this year.