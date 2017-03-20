Southwest Reveals Initial Boeing 737 MAX 8 Flights

MIAMI — As previously reported by AirlineGeeks.com via the airline’s blog, Southwest Airlines has announced the initial routes for its Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet, to be incorporated in the carrier’s fall schedule effective on October 1.

The Dallas-based carrier will introduce the new type on its original “Triangle Route” —Houston Hobby, San Antonio and Dallas Love Field.

“We are thrilled to announce that Southwest Airlines will launch nine Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft into revenue service on October 1, and a total of 14 MAX 8s by the end of the year,” the airline said in a statement.

Last September, Boeing and Southwest Airlines carried out the Service Ready Operational Validation (SROV) test, as part of the test campaign of the 737 MAX, intended to provide accurate data on how the new jetliner will perform in a typical airline schedule to and from different airports.

“The performance improvements offered by the MAX will allow Southwest to continue delivering the famous hospitality and affordable fares that our Customers know and love well into the future,” the airline said.

Southwest will fit its 737 MAX 8 with its Heart Interior cabin. The new cabin is an evolution of the Evolve cabin launched in 2012, based on the front-line employee feedback.

Southwest pioneered the low-cost carrier model that helped make the 737 into Boeing’s all-time best-seller. The airline is the workd’s largest operator of the type, and it’s one of the largest 737 MAX customers with 200 on order, including thirty 737 MAX 7 and one hundred and seventy 737 MAX 8s. .

The carrier expects to have fourteen 737 MAX in service by the end of the year.