MIAMI – Southwest Airlines (WN) poised itself to take full advantage of summer travel with hopes of a return to normality for travelers and airlines while, at the same time, responding to United Airlines (UA), which has recently launched a similar project for destination Myrtle Beach (MYR), SC, US.

Southwest announced on March 25 several flights to/from MYR International Airport, SC, effective May 2021, allowing its customers to fly non-stop to MYR from Nashville (BNA), Chicago-Midway (MDW) with a twice-daily service, Baltimore (BWI) with three flights daily, all beginning on May 23. In addition, on May 29, WN announced Dallas-Lovee Field (DAL) with two flights per week and Pittsburgh (PIT) with five flights per week.

Furthermore, beginning on June 6, WN will service flights to Atlanta (ATL) on daily basis, Columbus (CMH), Indianapolis (IND) both at five times per week, Kansas City (MCI), and St. Louis (STL) with a twice-weekly service. Myrtle Beach is the third South Carolina airport served by WN.

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700 N922WN – Photo ; Misael Ocasio/Airways

Comments from WN CCO, MYR Airport, MBACC

On the new services to MYR, Andrew Watterson, WN Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, commented by emphasizing that the WN program of “bags fly free” – a golf bag is included – “will encourage visitors to fly Southwest instead of drive, and consider a quicker trip with us and our value propositions of bags fly free.”

Scott Van Moppes, Director of Airport, said, “We are thrilled beyond measure with Southwest’s decision to introduce service to so many great markets from MYR,”

Another enthusiastic comment came from Karen Riordan, MBACC (Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce) President and CEO, which stated “Southwest’s announcement regarding these fantastic destinations will greatly open up new travel opportunities for our residents and businesses.”

With the addition of WN, MYR will be served by a total of nine airlines including Allegiant (G4), American Airlines (AA), Delta Air Lines (DL), Frontier (F9), Porter Airlines (PD) from Canada, Sun Country (SY), Spirit (NK), and United Airlines (UA).

Featured image: Southwest Boeing 737-700 N409WN – Photo : Otto Kirchof/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.