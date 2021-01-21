MIAMI – Southwest Airlines (WN) has announced its first routes to Fresno (FAT) and Santa Barbara (SBA) after revealing intentions to serve both cities last month.



Starting April 12, 2021, WN will launch nonstop service between Santa Barbara and Denver (DEN), Las Vegas (LAS), and Oakland (OAK). From April 25, 2021, the carrier will commence flights from Fresno to both Denver and Las Vegas.

Starting Date New Route Frequency April 12, 2021 Santa Barbara – Denver 1x Daily April 12, 2021 Santa Barbara – Las Vegas 3x Daily April 12, 2021 Santa Barbara – Oakland 1x Daily April 25, 2021 Fresno – Denver 1x Daily April 25, 2021 Fresno – Oakland 3x Daily

Serving 13 Airports In California

With the addition of FAT and SBA, WN will now serve 13 airports in California. These two airports join the airline’s vast Californian network and complement the airline’s existing service to key destinations, such as Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO).

Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines’ Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, says, “We’re boldly launching this eagerly anticipated new year by doubling-down on our consistent commitment to California to offer our value and flexibility to now 13 airports in the state.”



“Not only does Southwest Airlines celebrate 50 years of service in 2021, we’re gratefully acknowledging the support of Californians who have made us the largest air carrier of fliers traveling nonstop to, from, and within The Golden State for 20 consecutive years.”

Photo: Brent Foster – @5starflight

A Greater Expansion Plan

Fresno and Santa Barbara are two of the latest cities joining WN’s recent destination expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past months, the airline launched service to destinations such as Miami (MIA), Montrose (MTJ), and Palm Springs (PSP).



In the coming months of 2021, Southwest will inaugurate flights to Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Sarasota (SRQ), Colorado Springs (COS), Savannah (SAV), Houston-Intercontinental (IAH), and Jackson (JAN) alongside Fresno and Santa Barbara.

Featured Image: Southwest Boeing 737 N441WN. Photo: Nick Vitolano

