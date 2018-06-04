Airways Magazine

Southwest Extends Flight Schedules Through to 2019

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Southwest Extends Flight Schedules Through to 2019 LONDON – Southwest Airlines over the weekend extended its bookable flight schedules through to January 2019. The airline is also making available for booking all of the year’s holiday flights—a...
  • Comac Sells 300 Planes to HNA Group LONDON — Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has agreed to purchase 300 aircraft from Chinese manufacturer COMAC (Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd). The deal is for 200 C919s and 100 ARJ-21...
  

Southwest Extends Flight Schedules Through to 2019

Southwest Extends Flight Schedules Through to 2019
June 04
02:55 2018
Print This Article

LONDON – Southwest Airlines over the weekend extended its bookable flight schedules through to January 2019.

The airline is also making available for booking all of the year’s holiday flights—a first for any carrier in the US.

This new schedule gives passengers new nonstop options between cities that Southwest had previously not been offered in their network.

The airline’s route developments are as follows:

New York LaGuardia New Routes:

New Orleans

West Palm Beach, Fl

Orlando

 

Frequency Upgrades

Dallas (5x per week)

Denver (3x per week)

Kansas City (2x per week)
Washington D.C Reagan National Frequency Upgrades

Nashville (4x per week)

Dallas (5x per week)|
San Jose Tucson

Portland

Orange County
Burbank Houston Hobby

Chicago Midway
Long Beach Sacramento

Las Vegas
Denver Lubbock

El Paso

Puerto Vallarta
Houston Hobby Philadelphia

Sacramento

Liberia
Havana Ft Lauderdale
Ft Lauderdale Belize

Grand Cayman

Turks and Caicos
St Louis Cancun

Adam Decaire, the carrier’s Managing Director of Network Planning, said that this schedule extension shows the depth of Southwest’s growing network with new nonstop links among even more cities than ever before.”
These route additions are seen as one of the biggest that the airline industry has had in a long while, with increased growth into other central American markets such as Costa Rica and Cuba.

International Expansion

Internationally, the airline is expanding its presence in Cuba, with a third daily flight from Ft. Lauderdale to Havana.

From Chicago-Midway, the airline will also launch flights on weekends to Cabo San Lucas.

Furthermore, if the airline’s success into the international markets is significant, then it may encourage an even larger expansion into South America, Canada and potentially even further to Europe.

Comments
144
Tags
AirlinesFeaturedSouthwest

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James has been an Aviation Enthusiast for 8 years and has a fond likening to Concorde! James hopes to grow in the aviation industry with journalism being his primary focus.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top
Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.