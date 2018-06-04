Southwest Extends Flight Schedules Through to 2019

LONDON – Southwest Airlines over the weekend extended its bookable flight schedules through to January 2019.

The airline is also making available for booking all of the year’s holiday flights—a first for any carrier in the US.

This new schedule gives passengers new nonstop options between cities that Southwest had previously not been offered in their network.

The airline’s route developments are as follows:

New York LaGuardia New Routes: New Orleans West Palm Beach, Fl Orlando Frequency Upgrades Dallas (5x per week) Denver (3x per week) Kansas City (2x per week) Washington D.C Reagan National Frequency Upgrades Nashville (4x per week) Dallas (5x per week)| San Jose Tucson Portland Orange County Burbank Houston Hobby Chicago Midway Long Beach Sacramento Las Vegas Denver Lubbock El Paso Puerto Vallarta Houston Hobby Philadelphia Sacramento Liberia Havana Ft Lauderdale Ft Lauderdale Belize Grand Cayman Turks and Caicos St Louis Cancun

Adam Decaire, the carrier’s Managing Director of Network Planning, said that this schedule extension shows the depth of Southwest’s growing network with new nonstop links among even more cities than ever before.”

These route additions are seen as one of the biggest that the airline industry has had in a long while, with increased growth into other central American markets such as Costa Rica and Cuba.

International Expansion

Internationally, the airline is expanding its presence in Cuba, with a third daily flight from Ft. Lauderdale to Havana.

From Chicago-Midway, the airline will also launch flights on weekends to Cabo San Lucas.

Furthermore, if the airline’s success into the international markets is significant, then it may encourage an even larger expansion into South America, Canada and potentially even further to Europe.