MIAMI – After starting services out of Miami Internationa Airport (MIA) in November 2020, Southwest Airlines (WN) is expanding its destinations with 16 new services out of MIA in preparation for an anticipated surge in Spring travel.

The new services include two daily flights to Atlanta (ATL), a daily service to Dallas (DFW), a twice-daily service to Denver (DEN), and two daily services to Nashville (BNA).

These new city pairs offer passengers more travel options while DFW destination is an all-new route out of MIA. WN is already operating daily flights to Baltimore (BWI), Houston (HOU), and Chicago-Midway (MDW).

According to WN, its weekly schedule to Miami generated an estimated $853m in local business revenue and helped facilitate 6,788 jobs in the region’s economy.

Southwest Airlinbes B737-7H4 – Photo : Ryan Scottini/Airways

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine expressed her satisfaction by saying “I am thrilled to see Southwest Airlines expand their operations after their first flight just four months ago. Southwest arrival in MIA is helping to fuel the safe recovery of our tourism industry”.

According to Lester Sola, Director and CEO of MIA Airport, stated that Southwest “is part of the reasons why our daily passenger total continues to reach highs each month”.

Featured Image: Luke Ayers/Airways

