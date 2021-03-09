MIAMI – Low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines (WN) announced Monday plans to operate flights to three new airports in the United States.

Southwest will soon be flying to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR), Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Eugene Airport (EUG), Lane County, Oregon; and Bellingham International Airport (BLI), Bellingham, Washington, according to a press release from the airline.

These destinations are “three very different and appealing locations to both serve our existing Customers and places where we feel Southwest can make a real difference for local travelers,” says Southwest Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly.

Planned Starting Dates, Other New Destinations

The airline plans to commence flights to Myrtle Beach before the start of summer vacations this year, followed by flights to Eugene and Bellingham starting in 2021’s second half.

Southwest has, in total, taking into count these three destinations, announced plans to fly or started flying to 17 new airports since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline will start flying to Colorado Springs, Savannah, and Hawaii this coming Thursday.

