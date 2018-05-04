Southwest Airlines to Serve Hawaii from California

MIAMI — Yesterday, Southwest Airlines Co. announced its intention to fly nonstop to Hawaii from several California airports, consisting of Oakland Metropolitan Airport (OAK), San Diego International Airport (SAN), Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC), and Sacramento International Airport (SMF), following FAA authorization.

“The way we plan to serve Hawaii requires us to share these initial details now so that our facilities in the airports will be ready for all that we intend to offer,” established Tom Nealon, President of Southwest Airlines.

Additionally, last week, the airline expressed its intention to operate in four airports located in the Hawaiian Islands, including Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu (HNL), Kahului Airport on Maui (OGG), Lihue Airport on Kauai (LIH), and Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA) which is settled on the leeward side of The Island of Hawaii.

Gary Kelly, Southwest’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, revealed that the airline “entered into an agreement with Alaska Airlines to lease 12 slots at New York’s LaGuardia Airport and 8 slots at Washington Reagan National Airport.”

“These opportunities complement our network and fit within our existing 2018 growth plans, with available seat miles (ASMs) expected to increase in the low five percent range, year-over-year,” Kelly added later.

Currently, Southwest is expecting FAA authorization in order to commence operations between California and the state of Hawaii and sell tickets to passengers this year.

Furthermore, the carrier expanded its flight network by introducing 11 nonstop routes on April 8:

San Jose-Boise

San Jose-Houston

San Jose-Spokane

San Jose-St. Louis

San Jose-New Orleans

San Francisco-Austin

Sacramento-Austin

Sacramento-St. Louis

Oakland-Newark

San Diego-Newark

Southwest Airlines offers over 4,000 daily departures during peak travel season, and currently offers scheduled services to 100 destinations in the United States and ten additional countries.

As of December 2017, it’s the world’s largest operator of the Boeing 737, managing an All-Boeing fleet of 720 aircraft, including 512 Boeing 737-700, 194 Boeing 737-800, and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 8. Also, it’s the North American launch customer of the 737 MAX 8.