Southwest Airlines To Offer New International Flights

May 21
11:10 2017
MIAMI — Southwest Airlines published an extension of its flight schedule through January 7, 2018, bringing new service on Saturdays to Cancun from both Nashville (BNA) and St. Louis (STL) beginning November 11, 2017.

In addition, the carrier’s nonstop service operated through Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) also will grow to a total 10 destinations with new daily service between both San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO) and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ) and Southwest’s South Florida gateway.

All nonstop service are subject to requisite governmental approvals, as is the carrier’s previously announced service expected to begin November 5, 2017, to Providenciales, Turks & Caicos (PLS), with flight schedule to be announced soon.

“Our position as hometown carrier both here in Nashville and in St. Louis with more than a 100 flights a day this summer from both airports makes this weekly shortcut to Cancun a natural addition for our loyal customers to hit another popular beach destination,” said Dave Harvey, Southwest Airlines’ Managing Director of Business Development. “At the same time, we’re adding daily service in our established gateway in Fort Lauderdale as part of a larger effort to bring meaningful international service to customers coast-to-coast.”

Southwest also published today new flight schedules between Mexico City and Houston beginning July 5, 2017, to the carrier’s three daily roundtrip flights currently offered between the two airports and, beginning October 29, 2017, a fourth flight in each direction on the nonstop route.

Finally, Milwaukee (MKE) travelers also gain new, daily nonstop routes between Mitchell International Airport and both Cleveland (CLE) and Nashville beginning November 5, 2017.

