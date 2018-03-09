Southwest Airlines to Launch New Nonstop Services

MIAMI — Southwest Airlines extended its bookable flight schedule through November 3, 2018, and announced new routes that will be launched this autumn season.

Starting on October 3, the airline will launch daily nonstop service from Houston to Columbus and Louisville, as well as from Denver to Memphis. Also, beginning on October 7, the carrier will add weekly nonstop service on Sundays from Oklahoma to Nashville and from Denver to El Paso, Texas.

Get ready for fall by falling in love with more nonstop flights. Our schedule is now open for fall travel! — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 8, 2018

Southwest also plans to add more flights and frequencies on Phoenix popular routes. By October 3, 2018, all routes from the base will increase frequency with one additional flight a week.

The service from Phoenix to Austin will operate five round trips per week; Denver route will operate 11 flights, New Orleans will be increased to two weekly flights; San Antonio will receive four flights and San Jose, California will go from six to seven operations.

The expected seasonal return services will be from Albany to Las Vegas on October 3, as well as Cleveland – Orlando and Milwaukee – Fort Myers route starting on October 6.

“This additional service continues our Purpose of getting Customers to the places that matter most to them with our friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel,” said Craig Drew, Southwest’s Senior Vice President of Air Operations who serves as Southwest’s Executive Ambassador for Phoenix. “Our Customers are looking for more options to fit their busy lifestyles, and we’re answering their demands by adding more service on the most popular routes from Sky Harbor.”

Also, on October 7, the carrier will add service between Oakland, Calif. and Tucson, Arizona with weekly flights on Sundays. And tomorrow, March 11, will be launched a weekly nonstop service on Sundays from Sacramento, California to New Orleans and San Diego to El Paso, Texas.

With the new additions, Southwest Airlines has scheduled flights to 100 destinations in 40 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean that are operated with an all-Boeing fleet of 712 aircraft.