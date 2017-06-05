Airways Magazine

Southwest Airlines Launches Service At Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

June 05
14:28 2017
MIAMI — Yesterday, Southwest Airlines, officially began service to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). This is an important milestone; Cincinnati was the largest market in the U.S. that wasn’t served by the carrier already.

“Before we landed in Cincinnati, travelers were stuck paying high fares and high fees, but that’s all changing today with our brand, Customer-friendly policies, and no small regional jets,” said Tammy Romo, Southwest’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “We’re at the beginning of our Cincinnati story, and the future looks very bright.”

With eight daily nonstop flights, five between CVG and MDW and three between CVG and Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI), the airline is a welcome arrival into Cincinnati which suffered substantial service loss and escalating fares as Delta began downsizing its operations on CVG.

In 2005, CVG became the airline’s second-largest hub, with over 670 Delta’s services and carrier’s Connection flights. At the time, the airline served over 130 destinations with over 450 connection and 220 mainline flights.

Some low-cost carriers, Frontier and Allegiant, have entered the market since. However, Southwest is filling the space formerly used by Delta Airlines; the gates, which haven’t been used since 2012, were refurbished for the carrier’s arrival.

After all, on February 1, 2017, Delta announced its first expansion at CVG since its first capacity cuts began in 2005. They would increase 6% of the capacity on routes to Atlanta, Boston, Chicago-O’Hare, Detroit, Fayetteville/Bentonville, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Houston-Intercontinental, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Newark, Orlando, Philadelphia, Raleigh/Durham, Seattle/Tacoma, St.Louis, Tampa, Toronto, and Washington D.C.

CVG remains a Delta hub and the airport’s largest carrier with 85 peak daily departures to 35 destinations, though this is primarily centered around Delta Connection.

“We’re thrilled to have Southwest join the roster of our airline partners, and that our passengers have another option when traveling to and from CVG,” said Candace McGraw, Chief Executive Officer, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. “We look forward to Southwest’s success and growth in the Tri-State region.”

The arrival of Southwest’s first flight into CVG was greeted by a ceremonial water arch and ribbon-cutting, along with some great giveaways for customers onboard.

