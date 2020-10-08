MIAMI – Details are now available regarding the upcoming Southwest Airlines (WN) daily flight schedule to Miami (MIA). OneMileAtATime.com today reports that WN will launch year-round flights to MIA. The service begins on November 15 with 12 daily flights to four destinations:

Baltimore (BWI) — 4x daily

Chicago Midway (MDW) — 1x daily

Houston Hobby (HOU) — 4x daily

Tampa (TPA) — 3x daily

In terms of routes and competition, WN will be the only airline flying between MIA and Houston Hobby or Chicago Midway. However, other airlines offer service to those markets via alternate airports. The carrier will be competing with both American Airlines (AA) and Delta Air Lines (DL) between Miami and Tampa. WN will also compete with AA and Frontier Airlines (F9) on the Miami-Baltimore route.

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800. Photo: Eddie Maloney.

CEO Gary Kelly Comments

Although WN has a hub at nearby Fort Lauderdale, the South Florida market seems to be ripe for additional service. Recently, Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly described the Miami plan in a memo to employees.

“Just as we serve multiple airports in metro areas across the country, South Florida is ripe for another. Miami will complement, and augment, existing South Florida service we have in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Miami already sees some Southwest aircraft on a weekly basis as part of our maintenance program, so adding an ability for our Customers to travel there with us is a win.”