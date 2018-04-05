Southwest Airlines to Add New Nonstop Flights From Austin, San Francisco to Sacramento

MIAMI — Southwest Airlines will launch a new daily nonstop flight from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) and Sacramento (SMF) and San Francisco (SFO), next Monday, April 9, 2018.

Likewise, Kevin Sullivan, Southwest’s Director of Corporate Sales, stated that the company expects “an instant success for these two routes linking the Heart of Texas to Northern California.”

“With our long history in Austin, Southwest’s mission continues to be answering demand from our loyal Customers who seek faster journeys by adding more nonstop service to the places that matter to them most,” Sullivan commented.

The event will commence at 2:30 p.m. and held at Gate 10, featuring a live musical performance by Cari Quoyeser, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Southwest employees and airport officials.

The new Southwest daily flight from AUS to SMF will take off at 7:55 p.m. and land at 9:45 p.m., respectively. Return flights depart SMF at 6:30 a.m. and arrive at AUS at 11:50 a.m.

Meanwhile, nonstop service from AUS to SFO will depart at 3:30 p.m. and arrive at 5:25 p.m. Then, it will leave SFO at 5:55 a.m. and arrive at AUS at 11:30 a.m. (All times are local).

In addition, SMF will join the Dallas-headquartered airline to celebrate the launch of the new route.

Southwest Airlines offers over 4,000 daily departures during peak travel season, and currently offers scheduled services to 100 destinations in the United States and ten additional countries.

As of December 2017, it’s the world’s largest operator of the Boeing 737, managing an All-Boeing fleet of 707 aircraft, including 512 Boeing 737-700, 181 Boeing 737-800, and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 8.