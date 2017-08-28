Airways Magazine

Southwest Airlines Picks Up 486 Passengers From Houston Hobby Airport

August 28
10:27 2017
MIAMI — Yesterday, Southwest Airlines completed five roundtrip flights between Dallas Love Field and Houston Hobby Airport to pick up stranded passengers in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.


“This evening, we were able to fly 486 Houston Hobby Customers at the airport to Dallas on five Southwest flights. Some employees were onboard as well. Customers are staying overnight at a hotel in Dallas and those traveling elsewhere will be rebooked for flights out tomorrow. Flights out of Hobby are canceled at least through Tuesday, and we’ll continue to assess weather and conditions tomorrow.”

The flights all departed Houston within one hour of each other and were operated by Boeing 737-700s.
United Airlines, the largest airline in Houston, flew one of its new Boeing 777-300ERs from Chicago to Houston to bring disaster relief supplies and crew to Houston. The aircraft quickly resupplied and returned to Chicago later in the day.

“Due to Hurricane Harvey, United flights to and from Houston Intercontinental are canceled until 7 p.m. on Monday, August 28, and additional flights to and from Texas and the Gulf Coast may be affected. If you have planned travel, please see our travel waiver below to change your flight. Please note that we are experiencing a high volume of calls, so we recommend using united.com or the United app if possible.”

DONATE: Join United Airlines in helping Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

All airlines serving Houston airports have canceled all flights for Monday with many issuing travel waivers. In the coming days, as the rain disappears and hopefully the flooding subsides, airport operations should slowly return to normal.

