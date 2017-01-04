Airways Magazine

Southwest Airlines Leaves Dayton for Cincinnati

Southwest Airlines Leaves Dayton for Cincinnati
January 04
2017
MIAMI — Southwest Airlines is moving its Southern Ohio operation from Dayton to Cincinnati, abandoning yet another secondary airport for a primary one.

Service at Dayton, which includes year-round flights to Chicago Midway and seasonal flights to Orlando and Tampa will end June 3, 2017 with service at Cincinnati beginning the next day. Southwest’s initial route portfolio at Cincinnati will include five daily flights to Chicago Midway and three to Baltimore Washington, making Cincinnati one of the smallest stations (and new stations) in Southwest’s network.

Southwest’s presence in Dayton was inherited in the 2010 merger with AirTran, which had made a business serving smaller American metropolises with lower frequency flights to multiple destinations. Dayton is one of just several ex-Air Tran cities seen as a weak performer in Southwest’s network.

Akron/Canton, also in Ohio, will be eliminated from Southwest’s network in June 2017 as well, and other ex AirTran cities like Flint, Des Moines, Grand Rapids, and Wichita are all consistently poor in terms of loads and fares.

Along with the de-hubbing of Atlanta and dropping the 717 fleet, it is clear that the Southwest – AirTran merger has had an uneven impact in terms of actually expanding Southwest’s network horizons (give or take international service). It would appear that the primary benefit from the merger continues to be the elimination of a competitor.

Chicago MidwayCincinnatiDaytonSouthwest Airlines

