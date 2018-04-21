Southwest Airlines Gives $5,000 to Passengers Onboard Flight 1380

MIAMI — Following the engine failure on Flight 1380 and the death of a passenger on Tuesday, Southwest Airlines Co. is offering $5,000 checks and $1,000 travel vouchers to passengers who were onboard the affected Boeing 737-700 service.

Thereby, Southwest Airlines’ Chief Executive, Gary Kelly, offered the $5,000 checks to cover any immediate financial needs for Flight 1380 customers. ”We value you as our customer and hope you will allow us another opportunity to restore your confidence in Southwest,” he said.

Jennifer Riordan, who was mother of two from Albuquerque and a Wells Fargo & Co. executive, died after rubbish shattered the window where she was sitting next to and she was partially sucked through the opening. Riordan was one of 144 passengers and five crew members onboard Flight 1380 on Tuesday from Dallas from New York, and she’s the first passenger ever to be killed during a Southwest accident.

Currently, the National Transportation Safety Board is intending to determine the reason why a fan blade tore loose, cracking the CFM engine and shooting pieces into a wing and the fuselage of the Boeing 737-700 aircraft. However, Federal investigators discovered signs of metal fatigue where the blade suffered the damage.

In addition to the check and the voucher, Kelly expressed that Southwest’s commitment is to assist travelers “in every way possible,” such as help recovering luggage and other expenses.

Furthermore, after this incident, Southwest, among other U.S. airlines that operate CFM56-7B engine-equipped aircraft, which are made by a joint venture of General Electric Co. and France’s Safran SA, have been analyzing fan blades for possible fractures. Therefore, the Federal Aviation Administration has established it will order ultrasonic examination of the parts.