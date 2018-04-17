Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 Suffers Uncontained Engine Failure

LONDON — Southwest Airlines Flight 1380, operating New York–Dallas has suffered an uncontained engine failure. The flight has 143 passengers and five members of crew onboard and was scheduled to fly to Dallas, but diverted to Philadelphia as a result of this uncontained engine failure.

Reports have shown that the left engine of the Boeing 737-700 was affected and it was reported that the aircraft did indeed land safely on one engine. It started changing direction in the Western areas of New York on a rapid basis. The aircraft did not deploy emergency slides as it was an “operational event” and did not require the use of the slides.

Southwest Airlines has already released a statement on this saying:

“We are aware that Southwest Flight #1380 from New York LaGuardia (LGA) to Dallas Love Field (DAL) has diverted to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). We are in the process of transporting Customers and Crew into the terminal. The aircraft, a Boeing 737-700, has 143 customers and five crewmembers onboard. We are in the process of gathering more information. Safety is always our top priority at Southwest Airlines, and we are working diligently to support our customers and crews at this time. We will share updates to the flight as they are confirmed”.

They later released an additional statement saying:

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that there is one fatality resulting from this accident. The entire Southwest Airlines Family is devastated and extends its deepest, heartfelt sympathy to the Customers, employees, family members and loved ones affected by this tragic event.”

Boeing is aware of an incident with @SouthwestAir flight #1380. We are gathering more information and stand ready to provide technical assistance. — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) April 17, 2018

Boeing also announced that they are ready to give the assistance that the airline and also the Federal Aviation Administration will need, especially as they have begun proceedings into the investigation.

The FAA also provided the following preliminary statement:

“Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 landed at Philadelphia International Airport this morning after the crew reported damage to one of the aircraft’s engines, as well as the fuselage and at least one window. The aircraft, which departed from New York LaGuardia Airport, diverted to Philadelphia, where it landed at 11:20 am Eastern. Passengers exited the aircraft using airstairs. Please contact local emergency response officials for information on the condition of the passengers. The FAA is investigating the incident and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified. The NTSB will be in charge of this investigation”.

From the passenger view, one of the fliers did a Facebook live of the emergency landing. Marty Martinez, one of the passengers wrote this: “Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!! We are bracing for landing!!”

Luckily, everyone got off the aircraft with no major injuries and have been escorted into terminals, showing another successful emergency procedure taken out by Southwest Airlines who have not had a major accident that has involved major casualties in their safety record so far.

Southwest also said the following regarding the investigation:

“Finally, Southwest Airlines officials are in direct contact with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to support an immediate, coordinated response to this accident. Southwest is in the process of gathering additional information regarding flight 1380 and will fully cooperate in an investigative process.”

However, there is one injured passenger that has been taken to hospital following the sustainment of injuries that have taken place on their body*.

*UPDATE: As of 20:18 UK time/15:18EDT, the critically injured passenger has passed away following the injuries.