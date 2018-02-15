Southwest Airlines Extends Flight Schedule Through October 1, 2018

MIAMI — Today, Southwest Airlines extended its bookable flight schedule through October 1, 2018, adding many new nonstop routes to its broad network.

During an event for thousands of Southwest Employees held in Nashville, airline leaders announced the addition of five daily departures, Monday through Friday, for nonstop flights between Nashville and Atlanta starting August 7, 2018. On the weekends, the service will be offered three times a day.

According to Southwest, these new operations are a product of its customers demand to connect key markets.

“This new route answers business community requests in both Nashville and Atlanta, and we look forward to showing how our low fares, no change fees, and Hospitality will resonate and make travel easier between these two growing cities,” stated Trevor Stedke, Vice President of Technical Operations and Southwest’s executive ambassador to Nashville.

“The routes offered with the schedule extension through the third quarter of 2018 reinforce our long-standing commitment to connecting People and communities to what’s important to them with friendly, reliable, low-cost air travel,” he commented.

Doug Kreulen, Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority president and CEO, shared, “Southwest Airlines’ decision to add nonstop service to Atlanta out of Nashville International Airport will be welcomed by travelers to and from Nashville, particularly within the business community, which has long-sought more such service.”

“This new route brings competition to that market and provides additional options for our passengers. As a valued business partner for more than 30 years at BNA, Southwest Airlines again demonstrates its continued commitment to and investment in our airport and the city of Nashville,” he said.

Along with the Nashville and Atlanta route, the Dallas-based airline also added Cincinnati — Denver, and Raleigh-Durham — Kansas City services; more options for Southern California passengers will be available too.

Cincinnati — Denver

This route will start on August 7, and complement the carrier’s five daily flights between Chicago and Cincinnati, and three daily flights between Baltimore and Cincinnati.

Also, during March 2018, Southwest will offer a daily nonstop service between Cincinnati and Phoenix.

Raleigh-Durham — Kansas City

Southwest is adding more nonstop service from St. Louis and Kansas City, Mo., reinforcing its rank as the state’s biggest airline in terms of daily departures.

Thereby, from April 8, the airline will add daily nonstop service between Kansas City, Mo. and Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; and starting August 7, a daily nonstop service between St. Louis and Hartford, Connecticut.

Southern California

On August 7, Southwest will start flying daily between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Tampa.

Also, on the same date, the carrier will add frequency with one extra daily flight on the following services:

LAX and New Orleans — Increased to three roundtrips on weekdays

LAX and Portland, Oregon — Increased to three daily roundtrips on weekdays

In addition, Southwest announced its daily nonstop seasonal service between Los Angeles and Omaha to be offered year-round beginning June 7, 2018.

With 47 years of operations, Southwest Airlines is the nation’s largest domestic air carrier, providing service to more than 120 million passengers annually with the support from over 56,000 employees.

Throughout peak travel seasons, it operates more than 4,000-weekday departures among a network of 100 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries.

Also, the carrier announced its intention to offer a service to Hawaii this year (subject to government approval).