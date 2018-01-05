Airways Magazine

Southwest Airlines Announces Employee Bonus, Charitable Contribution, and Investment in Its Boeing Fleet

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Southwest Airlines Announces Employee Bonus, Charitable Contribution, and Investment in Its Boeing Fleet

Stephen M. Keller

Southwest Airlines Announces Employee Bonus, Charitable Contribution, and Investment in Its Boeing Fleet
January 05
09:35 2018
Print This Article

MIAMI — Southwest Airlines Board of Directors announced its plans to celebrate the recent tax reform legislation by authorizing a bonus to all employees.

All full-time and part-time Southwest Employees by December 31, 2017, will receive a $1,000 cash bonus on January 8, 2018.

“We applaud Congress and the President for taking this action to pass legislation, which will result in meaningful corporate income tax reform for the transportation sector in general, and for Southwest Airlines, in particular,” said Southwest’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly.

READ MORE: High Flyer Interview: Southwest Airlines CEO, Gary Kelly

“We are excited about the savings and additional capital, which we intend to put to work in several forms—to reward our hard-working employees, to reinvest in our business, to reward our shareholders, and to keep our costs and fares low for our customers,” he added.

Kelly continued, “I am also proud to report that we have donated an incremental $5 million to charitable causes as a result of tax reform. Throughout 2018, we will work with our charitable partnerships to put this money to work in the communities we serve and where our employees work and live.”

Additionally, Southwest announced it is increasing its fleet investment with Boeing for a modernization “at favorable economics.”

READ MORE: This Month in the Airways: Farewell 737 — Southwest Retires ‘The Classic’

The carrier exercised 40 Boeing 737 MAX 8 options for 15 firm orders in 2019 and 25 firm orders in 2020. Also, Southwest deferred 23 Boeing 737 MAX 7 in order from 2019 through 2021 to 12 firm orders in 2023 and 11 in 2024.

Southwest operated an all-Boeing fleet of 705 aircraft composed by 511 737-700, 181 737-800 and 13 737 MAX 8. It will also be the launch customer of the 737 MAX 7, scheduled to enter service on 2019.

0
Tags
BoeingSouthwest

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
María Corina Roldan

María Corina Roldan

Online Executive Editor. Journalist and Certified Radio Host. Studying for a Specialization in Public Opinion and Political Communications. Even though I love politics I’ve found myself fascinated by the Aviation World. I’m also passionate by economy, strategic communications, my family, my country, and dogs. mc@airwaysmag.com

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.