Southwest Airlines, Discovery Channel to Team Up During Shark Week

June 02
12:00 2016
MIAMI — Southwest Airlines and Discovery Channel have teamed up to promote the Shark Week, unveiling the first ever themed Boeing 737 featuring the program. The aircraft will fly as part of the carrier’s fleet through Aug. 31, 2016.

The promotional campaign includes a twitter #SharksTakeFlight contest, in which those travelers who catch the aircraft during summer travels may have the chance to get Shark Week swag.

The Shark Week Themed Aircraft is a Boeing 737-700 (N422WN • MSN 29826 • 1093) (Credits: Southwest Airlines)

“Now more than ever, brands have to be creative and unique in their approach to reach new Customers,” said Linda Rutherford, Chief Communication Officer for Southwest Airlines.

“We are extremely happy to partner with Southwest on the first ever Shark Week plane. Customers will be treated to exclusive Shark Week content and lots of other fun surprises.” Said Lara Richardson, Senior Vice President Marketing, Discovery.

Passengers on Southwest WN10 from Dallas Love Field to Orange County/Santa Ana (SNA) were surprised with Shark Week goodies including Shark Week fin hats. (Credits: Discovery)

Southwest says the partnership with Discovery Channel will raise awareness of its brand during the promotional campaign. Passengers traveling with the airline will even be able to enjoy Shark Week content nearly one month before airing on the Discovery Channel, from June 26 to July 3.

This is not the first time Southwest Airlines has launched a promotional campaign with wildlife-themed aircraft. During 26 years, the Dallas-based carrier and Sea World had a close relationship, which ended after a documentary raised concerns about the treatment of killer whales at the theme-park. At the time, both companies attributed the decision to “shifting priorities” in their business models.

A Southwest Airlines 737-700, featuring the Shamu livery. (Credits: Roberto Leiro)

Since debuting in 1988, Shark Week has become a worldwide hit and the mainstay of summer programming for the Discovery Channel. It airs this summer from June 26 through July 3.

