Airways Magazine

Southwest Airlines Cancels 1500 Flights

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Traveler: The Twin Engines To Toronto Introduction This trip represented a crossroads for me. I would be flying across the Atlantic on a twin-engine widebody aircraft in both sectors. Previously, I have always been lucky enough...
  • London City Airport Halts Full Operations MIAMI – London City Airport (LCY) suspended commercial and private flights today until the end of April after the UK government announced COVID-19 response measures. As a responsible action due...
  

Southwest Airlines Cancels 1500 Flights

Southwest Airlines Cancels 1500 Flights
March 25
17:08 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Southwest Airlines (WN) will cut 1,500 of its 4,000 daily flights from April 14 until June 5, thus adding further services to its announced reduction plan by 20%.

The flight reduction plan

From March 22, the airline suspended 1,000 flights due to low passenger demand. WN said that its goal was to cancel flights that had alternate flight or route options to affect the fewest number of its customers.

With the increase in travel restrictions, WN also decided to suspend all its international flights from March 22 until May 4, when it expects to resume normal operations.

Further, the carrier informed its customers that if their flights were to be canceled, WN would notify them as soon as possible; therefore, affected travelers need not contact the carrier.

Southwest financial situation and the US aviation industry

Southwest spent US$8.7bn and US$97m to pay its executives in the last five years, but the increase of schedule cuts following US non-essential travel guidelines and IATA’s update on revenue impact losses of US$252bn are enough reasons for the airline to further adjust its 2020 payments.

According to a report by The Guardian, major US airlines – Delta (DL), American Airlines (AA), United (UA), Alaska (AS) and WN – paid over US$45bn to shareholders and executives during 2015-2019 with no cost-saving concerns.

Today, carriers and Airlines for America (A4A) are requesting government US$50bn as part of a bailout package to help the industry, piggybacking the IATA and the Centre for Aviation (CAPA) concerning the industry’s bankruptcy and financial losses statements.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Southwest Airlines
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0